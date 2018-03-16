PH withdrawal from world criminal court sent to UN

THE Philippines has formally transmitted its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to the United Nations (UN) on Friday (Manila time).

In a tweet, UN Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations Teodoro Locsin, Jr., said he submitted the letter to UN Chef de Cabinet Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti since Secretary General Antonio Gutierres was abroad.

“It is my duty to give [Viotti the letter of withdrawal]. A sad day but a day sure to come because human rights has been politicized. We resisted US pressure not to join until we finally signed on only to have it weaponized against our democracy fighting an existential threat from the drug trade,” Locsin said in the tweet.

The letter dated March 15, 2018 said that the decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute was because of the Philippines’ “principled stand against those who politicize and weaponize human rights.”

“[This is even] as [the country’s]independent and well-functioning organs and agencies continue to exercise jurisdiction over complaints, issues, problems and concerns rising from its efforts to protect its people,” the letter read.

The letter said that while the country withdrew from the international tribunal, it would continue to be guided by the Constitution, which enshrines the country’s “long-standing tradition” of upholding human rights.

“The Government affirms its commitment to fight against impunity for atrocity crimes, notwithstanding its withdrawal from the Rome Statute especially since the Philippines has a national legislation punishing atrocity crimes,” the letter read.

“The Government remains resolute in effecting its principal responsibility to ensure the long-term safety of the nation in order to promote inclusive national development and secure a decent and dignified life for all,” the letter added.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte said that he was pulling out of the Rome Statute for the “baseless, unprecedented and outrageous attacks” made by ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Besouda against him.

It was Besouda who announced that the international tribunal would have a preliminary examination on the crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Duterte.

Duterte also said that the accusations and statements of United Nations (UN) special rapporteur Agnes Callamard and the High Commissioner on Human Rights Zaid Ra’ad al-Hussein shows “international bias” and the refusal of international community to support the country’s “legitimate efforts and self-determination, nation building and independence from foreign influence and control.”

“Coupled with the implication of culpability that the preliminary examination by the prosecutor Fatou Besouda unduly and maliciously created, it is apparent that the ICC is being utilized as a political tool against the Philippines,” Duterte said in a statement distributed to media.

In a television interview also on Friday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said that it was already too late to back out of the withdrawal because “the train has already left.”

Roque added that the President was not avoiding a possible indictment from the ICC.

Roque said that while a preliminary investigation was still as shady as ever, the President would be facing it head-on if it would materialize.

On Thursday, Roque, a human rights lawyer and who called himself the “strongest lobbyist” for the inclusion of the country in the ICC, said that he was saddened by the development but insisted that what the President did was the correct thing to do.

Last month, Duterte said that he was willing to be put behind bars by the ICC if it meant that the war on drugs would continue until the end of his term.

He will also “be happy” if the ICC killed him via firing squad for the charges.

“I would like to address myself to the International Court of Justice and to the prosecutors coming here to investigate: the war or the drive against drugs will not stop and it will last until the day I step out. If I go to prison, I go to prison,” Duterte said during the launching of the Malasakit programs for the Visayas in Cebu City on February 12.

“If you want to execute me, look for a country that allows prisoners to be executed by firing squad. That would make me happy. There have been only two, three people whose execution by firing squad made them famous after death,” Duterte added. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA