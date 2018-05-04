PH won’t be part of Bangladesh, local bank settlement on $81-M cyber heist, says Finance chief

THE PHILIPPINE government will not be part of an out-of-court settlement between the Bangladesh central bank and a Philippine bank linked to the $81-million cyber heist that happened two years ago, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said on Friday.

Dominguez’s comment stemmed from a statement by Bangladesh Bank officials who said they would consider an out-of-court settlement with Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC).

“Yesterday the finance minister and the ambassador of Bangladesh mentioned that and my opinion is that that is between them and the private sector. It’s nothing to do with us,” Dominguez said at the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual board of governors meeting in Manila.

Unidentified hackers stole $81 million in February 2016 from the Bangladesh central bank’s account with the US Federal Reserve in New York.

The money was transferred to a Manila branch of the RCBC, then quickly withdrawn and laundered through local casinos.

Bangladesh Bank’s latest statement was far from its firm pronouncement in February that it would file a lawsuit against RCBC.

With only a small amount of the stolen money recovered and frustration growing in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Finance Minister A.M.A Muhith said last year he wanted to “wipe out” RCBC. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO