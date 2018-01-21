PH won’t be part of ‘US-China’ intramural over Scarborough Shoal — Palace

THE Philippines does not want to be part of the “US-China intramural” over the Scarborough Shoal, Malacanang said on Sunday.

“The United States can take care of its own interest,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said after China protested against the presence of a US warship near the disputed territory.

The Philippines and China are both claiming sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal. Manila said Scarborough Shoal lay within its exclusive economic zone while China’s claim was based on its nine-dash line covering the entire South China Sea.

The United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines on July 2016, declaring the Scarborough Shoal common fishing ground for the two countries. LLANESCA T. PANTI