PH won’t stop China buildup in West PH Sea

ASIDE from monitoring, the Philippine government will not do anything to prevent China’s military buildup in the seven reefs claimed by the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea, the Malacañang said on Monday.

In a news briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Duterte administration would be hands off on the matter, which he said was old news.

“Pretty much, [monitoring]is all we can do. Who says we are not monitoring? I get briefings and I can tell you what ships are plying where. We know about [what is going on]but the question is what can we do? You can protest and I think there is a protest already filed even before [but]what else can be done?” Roque said.

Roque also said all the government could do was to continue relying not only on the principle of good faith but also the general prohibition on the use of force found in international law.

“What do you want us to say? All that we could do is to extract a promise from China not to reclaim any new artificial islands,” Roque added, saying that declaring war was not only illegal but also impossible.

“As far as building new artificial islands and making further reclamations, [it is]subject to the obligation of good faith. But our position is anything found in these islands were already there when the President took over,” Roque said.

Roque also said President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to keep close ties with China to prevent it from having any reason to use the arms stored in the disputed islands.

“In the first place, it did not happen overnight. The previous administration may have filed a protest when it became apparent that they are going to be used as military bases, so when I saw the headline, yes, it’s a fact perhaps, but it is news? I do not think so,” Roque added.

“I think the moment they started the reclamation [was when]they declared that they will have military facilities in the island,” Roque said.