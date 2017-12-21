‘PH won’t be an IS stronghold’

The Philippines will never be a stronghold of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS), President Rodrigo Duterte declared Wednesday.

The President made the pronouncement as he recognized the gallantry of soldiers who defeated the IS-inspired Maute terrorist group that held the Marawi City under siege for 154 days.

“I congratulate the Armed Forces of the Philippines for more than eight decades of honor, service [and]patriotism. To this day, you continue to play a crucial role in safeguarding our citizenry and securing our land. We will not allow those who subscribe to the Daesh ideology to succeed. We will never allow the Islamic State to make the Philippines its regional center,” Duterte said in a speech during the 82nd anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Daesh is another name for IS that the Islamist terrorists consider to be pejorative.

“I salute the brave men and women of our Army, Air Force and Navy for their courage, dedication and sacrifice to liberate Marawi from the clutches of extremist terrorists and communist insurgents,” Duterte said. “This success, along with the recent neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon and his followers, further bolsters this administration’s firm thrust towards eliminating all terrorist groups in the country,” Duterte added, referring to the Maute group’s slain leader.

The President declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 to suppress the supposed rebellion led by the Maute group in Marawi City.

In July, Congress approved the President’s request to extend his martial law declaration in Mindanao until the end of the year. Congress extended military rule until the end of 2018, before going on a Christmas break.

Duterte said rehabilitation work in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur, one of the 27 provinces in Mindanao, had begun, but soldiers should remain on guard.

“We have already begun to rebuild Marawi City and rehabilitate conflict-affected areas, [but]our fight is far from over. We will remain vigilant as we continue our intensified military [operations]against the remaining terrorist groups,” Duterte said.

The Marawi conflict left over a hundred soldiers, at least 47 civilians and about 800 terrorists dead.

Fighting displaced 500,000 people and destroyed P100 billion worth infrastructure and livelihood.