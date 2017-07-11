PH XI bows to Malaysia in AFF U15

The Philippines lost to Malaysia, 0-2, in its opening game in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-15 Youth Championship 2017 on Monday night at the Chonburi Campus Stadium 2 in Chonburi, Thailand.

The national U-15 boys team conceded a goal in opposing halves to the Malaysian side as it started its campaign in Group B.

Malaysia’s Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili struck in the 30th minute while Mohammad Ikhwan Mohd Hafizo scored in the 54th.

In other matches, Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste shared the spoils in a goalless draw while Vietnam nipped Cambodia, 2-1.

The Filipino junior booters seek to nail their first win when they tackle the Cambodians on Wednesday.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA