PH XI bows to Myanmar in AFC U19 tourney

The Philippines opened its Asian Football Federation (AFC) Under-19 Championship 2018 qualification campaign on a sour note as it yielded to Myanmar, 0-6, on Tuesday at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The boys’ Under-19 national football team was simply overwhelmed by the Burmese booters’ aggression all throughout the match, particularly in the second half wherein the young Filipinos conceded four goals.

With the loss, the junior Azkals dropped to the bottom of the four-team Group G having an inferior goal difference compared to the day’s other loser and host Cambodia, which lost 0-1 to China PR.

Despite the unfavorable result, head coach Jose Maria Aberasturi remained optimistic of the national youth team’s campaign in the qualifying phase of the biennial international youth football tilt.

“The last time we met Myanmar, we lost 7-0. Today’s game and score of 6-0 was an improvement in terms of scoreline,” said Aberasturi.

“But our tournament is not finished yet. We will forget this game and give our best in the next two games,” added the former national team player.

The Chit Naing-mentored Myanmar squad, meanwhile, moved atop the group table with the maximum points and superior goal difference.

Filipino goalkeeper Quincy Julian Kammeraad was able to keep a manageable deficit in the first half, with the Philippines allowing Myanmar’s captain Soe Moe Kyaw to find the mark with a strong header in the ninth minute and Myat Kaung Khant to double the lead in the 40th.

Myanmar, however, continued to step on the gas after the restart and got rewarded as Lwin Moe Aung added a goal in the 55th before Kyaw achieved a brace in the 69th and Khant completed a hat trick down the stretch.

The Philippines will face next another powerhouse team in China PR today at 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. in Manila) at the same venue.