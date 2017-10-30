PH XI forces draw with Cambodia

Closing its campaign on a strong note, the Philippines forced a goalless draw with group host Cambodia in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship 2018 qualifying stage over the weekend at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Advertisements

The boys’ U-19 national football team clamped hard on the opposing side’s top strikers to avoid another loss and finish with a point in Group G.

In their previous outings, the junior Azkals surrendered identical 0-6 decisions to Myanmar and China PR.

“The players followed the plan, which was to contain Sin Kakada, Sieng Chanthea and Teat Kimheng, who are all very good and dangerous players,” said the national youth team head coach Jose Mari Aberasturi.

“Our defense played very well and this is the best we’ve been among all three qualifying matches,” added Aberasturi.

With their sturdy defense, the young Filipino booters foiled the Cambodians’ onslaught.

“We expected a win and three points to have a better chance of qualifying, so a draw is a regrettable result,” lamented Cambodia mentor Inoue Kazunori, whose squad wound up second in the group.

Kakada, who scored a brace off free-kicks in Cambodia’s 3-2 win over Myanmar, together with Chanthea and Seth Mannsouth came close on notching a goal but Filipino goalkeeper Jessie Reil Semblante constantly held his ground against the opponents’ attack.

The Filipinos also had their shining moments on the offensive end with forwards Mariano Suba, Joshua Brocen and skipper Jericho Sinconiegue leading the charge.

Meanwhile, China punched its ticket to the main tournament as it narrowly beat Myanmar, 1-0, behind Liu Rofan’s first half strike.