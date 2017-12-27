PH XI sets up training camp in California

The Philippine women’s national football team is set to begin its three-month training camp in Corona, California, USA for the all-important Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup 2018.

Preparations will start on Wednesday with newly appointed head coach Richard Boon and assistant coach Clint McDaniel overseeing the program.

Local mainstays Patrice Impelido, Inna Palacios, Camille Rodriguez and Sara Castañeda flew to California on Tuesday to join the camp, comprising the first batch of female booters from Manila called up by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

Next to leave for the US are homegrown talents Alesa Dai Dolino, Mea Bernal, Kyla Jan Inquig and Anicka Castañeda.

Over 40 players are expected to participate in the three-month camp that mixes up locals with overseas-based booters selected through a talent scouting held last November at the El Cerrito Sports Complex Corona.

Among the notable overseas-based players are Eva Madarang, Hali Long, Hanna Parado and Claire Lim, who suited up for the country’s successful campaign in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifying stage and Southeast Asian Games earlier this year.

A win and a draw for the Malditas will give them one of the five berths to the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Women’s World Cup 2019.

The Philippines will open its campaign against host Jordan on April 6 at the Amman International Stadium. Next on the schedule is China, the highest-ranked squad in Group A, on April 9 and finally against Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand on April 12, both at the King Abdullah 2nd Stadium.

The intensive preparation is arranged by the Project Jordan Task Force led by PFF president Mariano Araneta and backed by PLDT, the MVP Sports Foundation, Giligan’s, Winner Circle Athletics and Pythos Technology.