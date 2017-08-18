PH XIs falter in SEA Games

After a rousing start, the Philippine national football teams slowed down after losing to their respective opponents in the 29th Southeast Asian Games on Thursday night in Malaysia.

The men’s Under-22 national team faltered against Indonesia, 0-3, at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Despite the stellar performance of Jarvey Gayoso, Dylan De Bruycker and Josh Grommen, the Filipino booters dropped to the fourth spot in Group B with three points on a 1-0-1 win-draw-loss record.

Septian David and Muhammad Hargianto struck in the first half while Saddil Ramdani netted early in the final half for the Indonesians, who got extra motivation from their 72nd Independence Day.

Indonesia enjoyed 66 percent of ball possession, came up with five shots on-target and converted all its goals off assists.

Earlier, the women’s national squad also bowed down to last edition’s third placer Vietnam, 0-3, at the Universiti Malaya Stadium.

The loss brought the Malditas down to the fourth place of the five-team competition with inferior goal difference compared to the current top three squads.

Huynh Nhu, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung and Nguyen Thi Muon found the back of the net in the second half for Vietnam, which moved to the second spot.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA