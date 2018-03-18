PH youth have lower digital quotient – study

The Philippines’ screen time management fell short of the global average, a report on the digital intelligence quotient (DQ) of young Filipinos showed.

In its 2018 DQ Impact report—which seeks to measure how children between eight and 12 years olds manage their screen time, multitasking, online-game participation and social-media use—global think tank DQ Institute said the country scored a 96, lower than the average score of 100.

A score between 100 and 115 indicates that the children are “more responsible and have moderated use of the internet,” the report explained.

A score of 85 and below mirrors their vulnerability to “cyber risks and unhealthy habits of digital use,” it said.

“The aspiration is to have a screen time management score of above 115, which means children can be considered as relatively disciplined users of digital media and technology,” DQ Institute said.

The average Filipino child spends 34 hours—two hours more than the average—in front of digital screens every week.

Seventy-three percent of Filipino children are exposed to “cyber-bullying, inappropriate active searches, gaming addiction, meeting strangers online, online sexual content, inappropriate adult images and inappropriate sexual talking,” the report said.

The figure is 17 percent higher than the global average.

DQ Institute presented the report with Globe Telecom.

“In building a digital nation, it is important to have a deeper understanding on the impacts of technology to Filipino youth and provide proper interventions to address these,” said Yoly Crisanto, senior vice president for corporate communications of Globe Telecom, which presented the report with DQ Institute.

“Working with the DQ Institute and the [Department of Education], we are hopeful that the Philippines would soon join the roster of countries with high DQ index in the future,” he added.