PH Youth, Lady Falcons share Summer Slam honors

The Philippine Youth team and Adamson U shared the women’s Open division crown as heavy rains halted the championship match in the Summer Grand Slam 12 softball tournament, forcing officials to declare them as co-champions last Wednesday.

The downpour rendered the Sto. Niño ball park unplayable with the Youth squad leading, 3-2, at the top of the third inning of the event presented by Cebuana Lhuillier and sanctioned by the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (AsaPhil).

In other finals matches, Rizal Technological University edged Tanauan, 7-5, to claim the women’s Club trophy while the PH Blu Boys downed Philippine Army, 5-3, to nail the men’s Open diadem.

Cabuyao, on the other hand, dominated the Quezon Nationals, 9-0, in the men’s Club finals.

“Our participants again exceeded my expectations as they showed grit, determination and hard work in each of their games. I am glad that on our 12th year, the Summer Grand Slam continues to become a venue for our local talents and even international softball players to show and test their mettle,” said AsaPhil president and Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier, who also reiterated AsaPhil’s continued support.

AdU Alumni and Chikara-Brunei placed third and fourth, respectively, in the women’s Open section while Rizal Province finished third and Polytechnic University of the Philippines ended up fourth in the women’s Club division.

Philippine Air Force wound up third in the men’s Open category with PUP finishing fourth while Marikina City ended up third and RTU placed fourth in the men’s Club division.

Meanwhile, PHYouth’s Chrisha Cantor and Adamson’s Belly Covarubias shared the MVP trophy, while Angelique Ursabia took the Best Hitter and Best Slugger award in the women’s Open division. Lyca Basa took the Best Pitcher and Sheiry Lou Valenzuela nailed the Most Homeruns honors.

Adamson’s Florabele Pabiana bagged the Most RBIs trophy while La Salle’s Mica Velasco captured the Most Stolen Bases honors.

In the men’s Open division, the Phl Blu Boys’ Dan Mark Bathan captured the MVP trophy while Ernesto Binarao took the Best Slugger and Most Homerun awards. Army’s Ben Maraviles gained the Best Hitter award, Richard Gomez bagged the Most RBIs trophy, Air Force’s Jenard Pareja snatched the Most Stolen Bases honors while Leo Barredo took the Best Pitcher trophy.