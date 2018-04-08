PH Youth stays unbeaten, nips P’Cali in Summer Slam

The Philippine Youth women’s team sustained its hot charge, edging Team P’Cali, 2-1, to stretch its win run to five halfway through the Summer Grand Slam 12 softball tournament at the Sto. Niño ballpark in Marikina City over the weekend.

The Nationals, honing up for a series of competitions, actually kicked off their title drive in emphatic fashions, ripping the University of the East and Indonesia sides, 10-0, and 8-1, respectively, in the Open division last Friday. They also domianted the Chikara-Brunei squad, 7-2, before nipping fancied Adamson U, 3-2.

In other results of the tournament, presented by Cebuana Lhuillier and sanctioned by the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (AsaPhil) and which drew 49 teams from all over the country, UE outduelled Team P’Cali, 4-2, but fell short against Indonesia, 4-6, while the Adamson University Alumni squad crushed De La Salle U, 5-0.

“I’m very happy with the big turnout that we have for this year’s Summer Grand Slam.We have 49 teams participating from all over the Philippines and representatives from Brunei and Indonesia as well. I am proud of the passion and hard work of the players and wish them the best for the rest of the tournament,” said AsaPhil president and Cebuana Lhuillier president/CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The Phl Youth is gunning for No. 6 against La Salle at presstime. Other matches pit Adamson against Indonesia, while Chikara-Brunei collides with UE and Indonesia, and Team P’Cali squares off with AdU Alumni.