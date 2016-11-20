PHASE 1 OF MEGA REHAB CENTER TO OPEN NOV. 29

The first of the four phases of the 10,000-bed Mega Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija is set to open on November 29, 2016. Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary John Castriciones over the weekend said an inter-agency task force that will oversee the establishment of drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation centers (DATRCs) nationwide is preparing for the planned launching. “While the government and our law enforcement agencies are striking hard on drug lords and coddlers, we have a soft heart for drug users and dependents who are the victims of this drug menace. With the opening of this facility, the government is fulfilling its promise to assist and help those who are willing to mend their ways,” Castriciones added. He said the first phase of the mega drug rehab center has 2,500 beds. “This is part of the President’s directive to build at least two rehab centers in Luzon, one in Visayas and one in Mindanao with the long-term goal of having at least one in every province,” according to Castriciones, who represented DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno.

JING VILLAMENTE