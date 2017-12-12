Philab Holdings to buy Sydenham Lab

LISTED Philab Holdings Corp. is planning to acquire 67-percent equity in Sydenham Laboratories, Inc., subject to the approval of the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sydenham is a manufacturer of hormone-based drugs and specializes in oral drug preparation in dosage forms such as tablet, syrup, capsule, and powder for suspension.

It is also known for its long line of drugs with over 300 certificates of product registration, as well as food additives production utilized for its nutritional benefit and several medicines.

In a disclosure to the local bourse on Monday, Philab President and Chairman Thomas Navasero said the planned acquisition will allow the company to enhance product services, especially in the generic line.

Following the merger with Sydenham, Philab is slated to launch a program in support of precision medicine that will enable both firms to maximize synergies and prowess in the healthcare field.

“With this program, a new area of Pharmacogenomics will be developed, an innovation in healthcare technology which allows individuals to determine the most effective medication therapy treatment based on their genetic makeup,” Navasero said.

“The future of pharmaceuticals will be personalized through your genetic make-up. It is the goal of Philab Holdings through the acquisition of Sydenham Lab to lead in precision medicine and pharmacogenomics in Asia,” he added.

Philab said it is confident that the merger will also pave the way for a more competitive line of generic drugs at a lower price alternative.

Last week, Philab announced plans to issue 100 million common shares priced at P2.50 apiece from its unissued authorized capital stock, to be entirely acquired by Epitrek Ventures Ltd., an existing shareholder of Philab.

The subscription will increase Epitrek’s stake in Philab to 200 million shares equivalent to a 9.2 percent interest.

Following the subscription deal, Philab’s outstanding capital stock will increase to 2.16 billion shares from 2.06 billion shares.

Philab is engaged in the life sciences tools and services industry, catering to both public and private institutions, before it ventured into supplying In Vitro Diagnostics test kits.