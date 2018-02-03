Philab invests P500-M in US-based genome firm

PHILAB Holdings Corp. on Friday said it is investing P500 million in US-based firm Veritas: The Genome Company to offer genome sequencing services in the country and expand operations in the region.

Philab signed the collaboration deal with Veritas on Friday. The collaboration will include the establishment of a genome facility in Clark, Pampanga which will serve as a central hub for Asian operations.

With the collaboration, Philab will be able to offer Veritas’ myGenome test kits. These test kits can help customers assess risks related to inherited diseases, drug sensitivities, traits, and ancestry, using a sample of the client’s DNA, usually from saliva.

MyGenome can be accessed from a person’s computer or smartphone. It can report clinically-relevant findings on over 1,200 conditions of the body, and discuss suggestions such as changes to certain aspects of diet, among others.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Philab and integrate our technology to offer our services in the Asia-Pacific. Whole genome sequencing and interpretation will soon be accessible to everyone,” Veritas Chief Executive Officer Mirza Cifric said.

“The strategic collaboration will enable the company to further develop and launch their genome sequencing services, as well as expand their footprint in Asia,” he added.

In a separate comment, Philab Chairman and CEO Hector Navasero said that the company is poised to hike its support for Veritas, noting that the investment is solely for the construction of a central hub.

“Our investment is small today. We hope we can increase our stake,” Navasero said.

Eventually, Philab’s investment will be converted to equity, he added.

The two parties are poised to launch a new program on Pharmacogenomics that will allow doctors to determine how an individual’s genetic makeup will respond to drugs.

“Ultimately, our goal is to let individuals have knowledge about their genetic makeup, so they would know how to control and better manage their lifestyle choices,” Navasero said.