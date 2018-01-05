Philab taps Italy’s IMA to automate production

Listed health-sciences company Philab Holdings Corp. has sealed a partnership with Italy-based Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A (IMA) to bring automation to its pharmaceutical production.

Paolo Cagalingan, executive vice president of sales and business development at Philab, said in a statement that the partnership would bolster the pharmaceutical sector’s capacity to make high-quality medicine for Filipinos.

“It is important for our big pharma companies to use high-technology equipment in producing large quantities of quality tablets and capsules [for]the Philippine market,” Cagalingan said.

“With [a population of more than 100 Filipinos], it is important for pharmaceutical companies to be equipped with reliable automated machines like IMA’s to be able to serve the [country’s] growing population in need of quality medicine,” he added.

Cagalingan also said IMA’s expertise in this field would help support his company’s vision to “satisfy the rising demands of the pharma industry.”

According to a World Health Organization report, the Philippines is still the third-largest pharmaceutical market in Southeast Asia. It is projected to hit $4.1 billion by 2020, based on GlobalData.

Maurizio Ferretti, managing director of IMA Pacific Co. Ltd. said his company has “selected Philab to be the sole distributor of our equipment, because of their remarkable performance and reputation for the past 59 years,”

“We are hopeful that Philab would effectively capture the needs of the Philippine market,” he added.

Established in 1961, IMA designs and manufactures machines to process and package pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tea, coffee and food.