Philab to buy 67% stake in Sydenham

Listed healthcare technology company Philab Holdings Corp. will buy a 67-percent stake in Sydenham Laboratories Inc. (SLI) for P390.6 million.

In a filing on Tuesday, Philab said its board of directors had allowed it to acquire 1.250 million SLI shares, each priced at P46.62.

It will pay P137.012 million in cash, while the rest will be paid through shares subscription.

The purchase comes more than a month after Philab said it had planned to invest $10 million (P500 million) in United States-based Veritas: The Genome Company to help it expand globally.

A genome facility will be set up in Pampanga province for Verita’s Asian operations.

The company will also allot $150 million (roughly P7.5 billion) this year to finance its expansion projects, Philab President and Chairman Hector Thomas Navasero said.

According to him, $100 million will be spent to build satellite healthcare facilities, while the rest will go to the group’s generics business.

“It’s our 60th anniversary this year, so we’re going to launch 60 [branches]this year out of the thousand [planned]nationwide,” Navasero said, noting that each branch is estimated to cost $1 million.

“They will be equipped with the most modern [medical]technology, and we can put them up to reduce the cost of healthcare [in]the country,” he added.