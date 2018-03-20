Philand to Union Bank: Pay P18M in damages

CITING a final ruling by the Supreme Court, Philand Property Corp. said that Union Bank of the Philippines must pay P17.8 million in damages over a case involving misappropriation by a former accountant of the developer.

Philand issued the demand as it said that Union Bank wanted to pay only half of the principal damages required of it by the high court.

The amount includes P7.6 million in actual damages, P4.19 million of legal interest, P3 million for moral and exemplary damages, and another P3 million for lawyer’s fees and litigation expenses.

Philand officials said the company was open to the possibility of waiving the P3-million in moral and exemplary damages, but hopes Union Bank will settle the payment immediately. The company is also willing to wait for one to two more years for the bank to pay, but there would be no discount.

Currently, both companies are in talks regarding the decision of the court. If they do not agree to a compromise, Philand said it would bring the matter to the central bank.

In 2014, the Regional Trial Court of Makati City and the Supreme Court ordered Union Bank to submit all documentary requirements presented by the property developer’s former accountant, Welchita Tan-Gandola, and a certain Jeffrie Sadimen, as well as the bank forms accomplished and signed by them when they opened an account under the name of Philand.

Unionbank denied the request, however, prompting Philand to file in 2011 a complaint against the former.

Also in 2011, Union Bank denied the request of Philand to return the withdrawn cash of P7.6 million by Tan-Gandola from the corporate checking account of Philand.

The account was opened at the Union Bank — Meralco Ave. Branch, in Pasig City, by Tan-Gandola and Sadimen without the knowledge and authority of Philand.

Tan-Gandola allegedly misappropriated checks and cash payments issued to Philand by depositing the same to the said account and then withdrawing it.

“Seven years ago, ang kinokolekta lang namin ay ‘yung principal (what we are only asking from them is to pay the principal [damages]), eh, inabot na nga ng seven years (seven years have already passed since,” a Philand official said in an interview with The Manila Times.

In a letter sent to Union Bank this year, Philand said the seven years of litigation process have greatly affected it operation and credit rating. But there has been no progress since.