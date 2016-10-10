PhilConstruct Expo 2016 expected to break records

THE Philippine Constructors Association Inc. (PhilConstruct) expects a record-breaking building and construction trade expo this year in terms of size and number of exhibitors, industry officials said on Monday.

The 2016 PhilConstruct trade show will be held from November 10 to 13 in two mega venues–SMX Convention Center Manila and World Trade Center Metro Manila—to mark the group’s 27th year.

PhilConstruct president Dante Abando, who also heads PhilConstruct Events, Exhibitions, and Conferences Corp. (PEECC), said this year’s show is expected to surpass records.

“Expect to see over 1,500 exhibitors carrying top industry brands from different countries including Canada,

China, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom, the US and more,” Wilfredo Decena, overall chairman of the PhilConstruct show series, said.

“For 27 years, PhilConstruct has remained the biggest building and construction expo in the country. Creating a solid platform for the industry since 1990, what started as a simple event is now one of the country’s prides in trade exhibitions,” Abando said

Last year, PhilConstruct welcomed a total of 71,378 trade visitors in just four days. The show was held simultaneously in three massive venues—SMX Convention Center, the World Trade Center Metro Manila, and the Philippine Trade Training Center—making it the biggest PhilConstruct event to date.

The trade show caters to the different aspects of the construction industry—from building materials, finishing and furnishing to heavy equipment and machinery.

This year, PhilConstruct is expected to reinforce construction activities from all over the country by providing a venue for networking of industry leaders and convergence of professionals.

The Philippine construction industry is seen to grow to $47 billion by 2020 from $30.2 billion last year on a compounded annual growth rate of 9.22 percent, the group said.

Infrastructure development is seen as one of the fastest growing sectors in the industry, driven by government plans to develop high-speed rail links, highways, and sea ports through the public-private partnership (PPP) program.

“The industry is growing and we must grow along with it in order to provide the best service and exposure to our exhibitors,” Decena said.

The show will also feature the 13th Estilo De Vida—an inter-school competition for interior design students, which will showcase the talents of chosen aspiring young designers. Another event feature is the Technoforum—a series of technical seminars, workshops and product presentations.

This year, Technoforum will be working with the international construction show World of Concrete as it brings international speakers to come and hold forums and seminars with topics relevant to the construction industry.