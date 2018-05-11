Philex Mining Q1 core net income down 24%

THE country’s biggest gold producer Philex Mining Corp. said core net income for the first three months of 2018 fell 24 percent from a year ago due to lower metal production and increased taxes.

Philex Mining told that the Philippine Stock Exchange its core net income dropped to P346 million in the first quarter from P458 million last year.

“The results were attributed to lower metal production, caused by low ore grades, higher non-cash charges, and increased taxes arising from the doubling of excise tax rates under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law,” Philex Mining said.

During the period, its Padcal mine in Benguet Province milled 2.2 million tonnes of ore, up 10 percent from last year’s 2.0 million tonnes. This growth was achieved as production-related issues, such as bouldery ore, manpower shortage, and ground conditions, were generally addressed during the course of 2017.

However, Philex said ore grades, low metal recoveries, and equipment repairs resulted in lower volumes of metal.

Gold output for the first quarter decreased to 17,947 ounces from 22,451 ounces while copper output reached 7.1 million pounds versus 7.8 million pounds the year before.

Operating revenues amounted to P2.373 billion, with gold revenue totaling P1.24 billion, as prices improved from $1,264 per ounce to $1,338 per ounce. Revenue from copper reached P1.1 billion while revenue from silver totaled P18.8 million.

“The result of the first three months of the year reveals the challenges for Padcal as it mines the fringes of its current ore body. This makes achieving an extension to mine life imperative to sustain operations and continue our commitment to our stakeholders,” said Philex Mining President and Chief Executive Officer Eulalio B. Austin, Jr.

The company said it is currently completing studies, focusing on the most effective and efficient means to expand the capacities of its existing tailings storage facilities (TSFs) to accommodate additional tailings and allow for Padcal’s life of mine to be extended beyond 2022. These studies are expected to be completed by the first half of this year.