Philexport: Tax reforms should include incentives

The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) is pushing for incentives for product-exporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) under the proposed second package of the new tax reform law, which it said would reduce the costs and improve the ease of doing business in the country.

According to Philexport, fiscal incentives for registered export firms outside economic and/or freeport zones should include tax deductions for research and training; value-added tax (VAT) exemption on customs duty for imported export inputs; and exemption from wharfage and export taxes.

Packaging materials, moulds, tools and utilities used for export production should be also included in the list of VAT-exempted raw materials.

“This will level the playing field in providing [the]same [level of]competitiveness for our SME-exporters, regardless of their location,” Philexport said.

The organization also pushed for the inclusion of non-tax incentives, such as the simplification, reduction and harmonization of procedures and time-bound processing of documents.

It proposed that incentives should be based on threshold or performance history, adding that this threshold should also be applied to export traders.

Philexport believed, however it would be of “critical help” to waive the threshold for startups, which “understandably cannot comply.”

“This threshold requirement may be imposed only after…three years, when the enterprise would have

established a better bearing in the markets it serves,” it said.

Expansion projects or activities, particularly of MSMEs, should still be entitled to incentives, as long as these satisfy the conditions the Department of Finance (DOF) will promulgate, it added.

“MSMEs have remained a major driver of economic activities, jobs and livelihood opportunities, particularly in the countryside,” Philexport said.