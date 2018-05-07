‘PhilHealth chief enjoys perks, workers get crumbs’

While the top official of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is in hot water for alleged irregularities in her expenses, some employees have been “unfairly treated” and “illegally terminated,” a workers’ group in the agency said.

“Why is it that the perks of employees were illegally taken away while she continues to enjoy all the benefits?” PhilHealth workers’ union chief Maria Fe Francisco said in an interview with The Manila Times, referring to PhilHealth interim president Cristalina de la Serna.

Francisco, who heads the newly-formed PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment (WHITE), said letters of termination and shortening of tenure without legal basis were sent to some casual employees of the company during de la Serna’s term.

“She terminated 17 casual employees who were considered job order personnel for a long time. Last January 18, they received letters of termination indicating that their employment shall only cover the period of January 1 to 31 and the termination was deemed effective on February 1. This implies that fewer than 15 days of notices were given to them,” she said.

In a statement obtained by The Manila Times, the 17 casual employees were supposedly “recommended for renewal by their respective supervisors but were shocked that [the decision]can be arbitrarily done to them.”

The statement said alleged Facebook posts against de la Serna may have led to their termination as well as their ties with PhilHealth WHITE. This was confirmed by Francisco during the interview.

“On January 18, Corporate Memorandum No. 2018-0008 signed by de la Serna contained the guidelines for reappointment of casual employees in the corporation and decreasing the term of casual employees from one year to three months without any valid justification,” it read.

This term is two months shorter than the usual-five month “endo” or job contractualization in private corporations recently called out by President Rodrigo Duterte, who signed an executive order on Labor Day to end it.

Francisco revealed that as of December 2017, there were 3,700 casual employees out of the total 6,000 working population in the company. This means that more than 50 percent of PhilHealth personnel were not considered regular employees.

Apart from the termination and shortened tenure, the union’s head said agency fees have been illegally extracted by the management by deducting P2,200 from the 2017 Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive of the rank-and-file.

This is contrary to the Public Sector Labor Management Council (PSLMC) Resolution 15, Section 2013, which states that “a reasonable agency fee may be deducted from non-members of the union who receive benefits from the CAN,” equivalent to what they have contributed.

“De la Serna approved the collection of unreasonable agency fees by 2017 which is clearly in violation of the PSLMC resolution. Casual employees are not even members, hence, are not required to pay an agency fee. The rule on collection of the fee should be equivalent to membership dues,” Francisco said.

The Manila Times continues to get the side of de la Serna and PhilHealth’s acting vice president Israel Pargas to react on the allegations but has not received any response as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Francisco, who has been serving PhilHealth since 1988, said she never directly experienced any form of abuse under the corporation.

“We were never abused, in all fairness. But the advocacy of our group [PhilHealth WHITE] is to simply have a union that serves the interest of the workers. Sometimes, when people want to criticize, they prefer to remain silent in fear of threats,” she added.

The workers’ group said it “welcomes” the ongoing investigation by the Commission on Audit (CoA) on the use of travel funds and allowances by de la Serna “to affirm if there really is a misuse of public funds.”

Last week, the PhilHealth official was questioned by CoA for having travel expenses that accumulated to P627,000 while the agency faced an P8.92-billion loss during her term.

In its Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) dated April 18, the audit commission said the amount covered de la Serna’s trips to and from Tagbilaran City to Manila, including hotel accommodations and terminal fees.

“Irregular expenditures are incurred if funds are disbursed without conforming with prescribed usages and rules of disciplines. There is no observance of an established pattern course, mode of action, behavior or conduct in the incurrence of irregular expenditure,” the AOM read.

In a radio interview on Saturday, de la Serna addressed President Rodrigo Duterte, asking him “to at least hear her side.”

“If somebody from Malacañang is watching, I am waiting for the President to call me. Or if I can set an appointment with him, at least hear my side,” she said in the interview.

“All I know is that I am allowed to travel as long as I have a travel authority signed by the Secretary of Health… PhilHealth also does not have a service apartment so I have to be billeted in a hotel,” de la Serna said.

De la Serna, whose hometown is in Tagbilaran, said she has been renting a place in Manila since April to reduce the agency’s spending.

“Now that we have our officers in our government offices that are not from Metro Manila, I guess I should ask the [Governance Commission for GOCCs or Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations] what their policies are with regard to this since I am not from Manila who performs a government duty,” she added.

Pargas defended PhilHealth’s interim president by saying that apart from her travel expenses and allowances, her presence through simple video conferences in board meetings was also “backed by corresponding authority.”

According to the CoA report, de la Serna had also received a per diem of P152,000 even for videoconference and teleconference meetings.

The commission told her to “submit legal basis for the receipt of the allowances.”

Meanwhile, remarking on the P8.92-billion loss, de la Serna said the agency’s finance officer will explain what must have come from “an unaudited financial statement.”

PhilHealth has also submitted its response to the CoA observation memorandum.

De la Serna’s appointment as interim president was approved by the PhilHealth board on April 10, 2017.