PhilHealth chief’s trips, allowances defended

TRAVELS made by the top official of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) were not irregular and were all authorized, a spokesman of the agency said on Friday.

“The interim president is allowed to get reimbursable expenses. I would like to clarify that all her travel [expenses]are covered by authority,” acting Senior Vice President Israel Pargas said in a television interview.

This came after the Commission on Audit (CoA) issued a report questioning PhilHealth officer in charge Celestina Ma. Jude de la Serna’s travel expenses, which reached P627,000 amid the agency’s P9-billion loss in 2017.

In its Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) dated April 18, CoA said the amount covered de la Serna’s trips to and from Tagbilaran City to Manila, including hotel accommodations and terminal fees.

“Irregular expenditures are incurred if funds are disbursed without conforming with prescribed usages and rules of disciplines. There is no observance of an established pattern course, mode of action, behavior or conduct in the incurrence of irregular expenditure,” the AOM read.

“Her authority to travel to perform her duty was signed by the chairperson of the PhilHealth board. She was originally designated in Bohol and it was her hometown as well,” Pargas said.

In response to the P9-billion loss in the agency, Pargas said the amount was based on an “unaudited financial statement.”

“This is an unaudited financial statement right now. There appears to be a double entry. We are in the process of reconciliation and hopefully the audited financial statement will be released anytime soon to clear out the issue,” he said.

He reiterated that de la Serna’s presence through video calls in board meetings “still count as an authorized attendance.”

The CoA report revealed that de la Serna had also received a per diem rate amounting to P152,000 even for videoconference and teleconference meetings and told her to “submit legal basis for the receipt of the allowances.”

De la Serna’s appointment as interim president was approved by the PhilHealth board on April 10, 2017.