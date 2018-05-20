PhilHealth decries ‘misleading’ headline, confirms issue a matter of reconciling records

This refers to The Manila Times online edition special report entitled “734.6B in PhilHealth collections missing” by Mary Gleefer F. Jalea which came out on May 12, where it was mentioned that PhilHealth is being questioned for allegedly “unreconciled” P4.6-billion insurance collection from its members”.

It reported that “an amount of P4,645,353,883 was noted under the contribution transactions in the PhilHealth Member Accounts Information System (PMAIS) that [is]not in the treasury database” for its offices in the NCR-Central, and regions X, IV-A, III-A and VII.

At the outset, may we clarify that the report’s headline is misleading and runs counter to its lead and ensuing paragraphs that correctly pointed out that the issue is a matter of “reconciliation” of records and not about missing contributions.

We would like to assure our members, our partner employers, and the general public that these funds are intact and protected. These funds are not missing as insinuated in the special report’s headline.

PhilHealth has been looking into this matter and is vigorously pursuing reconciliation of discrepancies in collection and contributions records that are separately submitted by its accredited collecting agents and partner employers, respectively.

How did these discrepancies occur?

The amount mentioned in the Manila Times report is comprised of premium remittances that were reported by the employers themselves and were posted in PhilHealth’s contribution database called the PhilHealth Member Accounts Information System (PMAIS).

The PMAIS contains the posted records of employer remittances on a per-employer down to member levels.

It is separate and exclusive from but mutually dependent to the collections database (Treasury Database) which contains the remittance transactions of employers and other paying members either from their bank and non-bank transactions, whether over-the-counter or online; to payments made in PhilHealth’s frontline offices.

Simply put, the PMAIS is a repository of payment records and the posting of which is initiated by the employer themselves, while the Treasury Database holds the actual payment records as reported by PhilHealth’s accredited collecting agents themselves.

These discrepancies are mainly caused by human encoding errors both on the part of the employers and also of the collecting agents. These errors include inaccuracies in data entries in the employer numbers (PEN) and the members’ (PIN), name of employer as payee, date of transaction, remittance amount, and receipt number.

Absence or even the slightest discrepancy in these data entries will already preclude the transaction for posting, hence the need for reconciliation.

These encoding errors in the respective reports of employers and collecting agents themselves are the ones causing such discrepancies in these databases.

To prove that these mismatched records are reconcilable, the PhilHealth Treasury Department did a study involving a sample of transactions representing 10 percent of the Audit’s total universe, successfully yielding a match rate of 99 percent.

To address the said discrepancy, the PhilHealth Board has created the Health Insurance Collection Data Assessment (HICDA) Committee to look into the issue and recommend actions steps for its immediate resolution.

A Reconciliation Committee is later formed to implement the recommendations of the HICDA.

Efforts and close coordination between the Head and regional offices are still under way to reconcile the various mismatches to further narrow this gap until it is totally diminished and, more importantly, to enable PhilHealth to fulfill its lawful mandate to maintain accuracy and integrity in its membership and contribution records.

Among the various corrective and preventive undertakings that PhilHealth is also implementing on both national and regional levels include:

• Strengthening of Remittance-Collection process and related IT systems;

• Strengthening of accounts management operations in the regions through a centralized oversight and assignment of accounts loads, intensified employer coordination for heightened remittance and reporting compliance, reconciliation of PhilHealth records and their respective payrolls, among many others; and

• Compulsory use of the Electronic Premium Remittance System or EPRS by all employers in the private and government sectors. The EPRS is a web-based platform where employers can effectively manage their membership, remittance, and reporting functions to the state health insurance agency. Among its crucial importance (especially for its online payment feature) is the elimination of errors and discrepancies in membership and payment that normally occur in traditional manual transactions.

• Procurement of the Finance Enterprise Resource Management Information System that will improve process/system integration to prevent leakages in operations, inefficiencies, and data integrity issues.

Very truly yours,

DR. CELESTINA MA. JUDE P. DE LA SERNA

Interim/OIC — President and Chief Executive Officer