PhilHealth denies owing hospitals P9B

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Sunday rejected allegations it owed private hospitals P7 billion to P9 billion, calling the figures “erroneous and inaccurate.”

“In summary, our initial data analytics show that the allegations of Dr. [Rustico] Jimenez on the alleged unpaid claims are erroneous and inaccurate,” PhilHealth said in a statement.

This was after Jimenez, president of the Private Hospital Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI), said in a radio interview that hospitals might shut down soon because of the failure of PhilHealth to pay its supposed debts.

Jimenez said PhilHealth owed 15 members of PHAPI claims amounting to P7 billion to P9 billion pesos.

PhilHealth however said it owed only P183.2 million in unpaid claims.

“We immediately looked at the claims profile of a randomly chosen 12 hospitals in his list (as the others are with similar names still needing clarification from Dr. Jimenez) and found out that PhilHealth has paid them a total of P3.75 billion already for the period 2014 to 2018,” the agency said.

“Summing up PhilHealth’s payments of P3.75 billion and another P50.85 million in impending payments for in-process claims on record, less those already denied payments and returned-to-hospital claims (7,602 + 10,714 claims = 18,316 claims x P10,000 Average Value Per Claim = P183.2 million) quickly gives us an idea how overly bloated PHAPI’s claims are against the state health insurance agency,” PhilHealth added.

Also contrary to Jimenez’ allegation that PhilHealth’s payments to member-hospitals were often delayed, the agency reiterated that it paid hospital claims “at an average of 50 days nationwide, with the shortest average claims processing time at 38 days for those submitted through third-party solutions providers.”

PhilHealth also said that it would put up a “reconciliation portal” for its partner-hospitals to provide them with a summary of pending, denied, and in-process claims “to promote better efficiency and transparency.”

“We also call upon our hospital partners to come to our regional and local health insurance offices so together we can check and reconcile our records,” PhilHealth said.