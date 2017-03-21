PhilHealth launches 24/7 interactive help line

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has launched a 24-hour Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) information line to accommodate basic inquiries from the public, the agency announced.

PhilHealth spokesperson Dr. Israel Francis Pargas said the launch of the IVRS is the agency’s response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for customer satisfaction in the delivery of government services.

The IVRS, a landline telephone-based system designed to manage a large number of calls, was acquired by PhilHealth to provide its members and stakeholders more options to ask about their health insurance benefits and raise other concerns.

“It will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except during system upgrade or routine maintenance of the system,” said Pargas.

The public can contact PhilHealth by dialing (02) 441-7442, where an interactive voice prompt will guide them through the inquiry system, he said, adding that callers may inquire about their PhilHealth membership and contribution status, or verify claim benefits without leaving their homes or offices.

Under the system, PhilHealth members can check their PhilHealth ID Numbers (PIN) and latest posted premium contributions to the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP), while non-members may inquire about enrollment procedures and requirements.

Employers on the other hand, may inquire about PhilHealth Employer Numbers, their employees’ PINs and payment schedules.

The PhilHealth IVRS can also accommodate queries on online services such as E-registration, Health Care Institution Portal, Electronic Premium Remittance System and Member Inquiry. Callers may leave their feedback, suggestions or complaints on the benefit packages or services, as well as on hospital and doctors’ services and employers. They may rate their experiences in using the IVRS through the customer service satisfaction survey that is embedded in the system.

To effectively use the IVRS, a caller must be ready with his or her PIN, which is required to access records.

The call will be terminated after three invalid PINs are entered into the system.

Queries requiring database access, such as claims verification and information on contributions, will be addressed from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. Weekend and holiday callers may leave their names, contact numbers, concerns or nature of calls and brief messages so they can be assisted the next working day.

For specific questions such as complaints, feedback or other concerns, members will be automatically directed to a PhilHealth action center specialist agent.

For callers using mobile phones, standard call charges may apply, Philhealth reminded its members.