PhilHealth sues doctors over claims

BACOLOD CITY: A hospital, three doctors and a foundation in Bacolod City are facing 36 administrative complaints over alleged spurious cataract operations claiming reimbursements from state-run insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

The complaints were filed against the officials of Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital, its doctors – Fortunato Eusebio Jr. and Jose Eusebio – and Ma. Cristina Eusebio of the Cataract Foundation.

Celestina de la Serna, Philhealth president and CEO, said the administrative complaints were filed with the Professional Regulation Commission and the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

In a letter media obtained, De la Cerna said they are waiting for the certified true copies of the documents needed for the filing of another 18 counts of administrative cases against the hospital and the doctors with similar anomalous claims.

PhilHealth investigated the hospital and the doctors based on information provided in 2016 by John Chiong, national commander of the anti-crime and corruption group Task Force Kasanag.

De la Serna added that PhilHealth used to have the highest pay-out for cataract surgeries or cataract removal because of the scheme used by erring doctors “akin to the information you gave us of such spurious cataract patients and the scheme of hiring-for-a-fee of cataract field-agents called seekers or recruits.”

But she also pointed out that institutions like Oplan Kisapmata, had been addressing the matter and ultimately aims stop this fraud being perpetuated by erring accredited eye doctors. These efforts have resulted in their prosecution and eventual suspension, payment of fine and revocation or non-renewal of their PhilHealth accreditation.

De la Serna also said cataract surgery or removal is no longer in the list of top illnesses or operations with the highest PhilHealth benefit utilization.

She assured Chiong that “filing of appropriate cases against the involved doctors before the courts of competent jurisdiction or other government regulatory agencies like the Professional Regulation Commission is also being seriously considered. Once the evidence at hand warrants the filing of other cases of more serious consequences, we shall go ahead and file them.”

Aside from financial burden on the erring eye doctors who have to pay steep fines, their suspension or non-accreditation with Philhealth has effectively prejudiced their medical practice, De La Serna added.