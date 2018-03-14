PhilHealth unveils benefits for children with disabilities

STATE health insurer PhilHealth on Tuesday launched the “Z benefit package” for children with developmental disabilities to ensure financial risk protection for all Filipinos including persons with disabilities.

Developmental disability refers to the manifestation of delays, regressions or deviations in the cognitive-adaptive, sensorimotor, communication, social, emotional or behavioral developmental domains of a child.

This condition begins during the developmental period of the child, making timing important in potentially mitigating the impact of such disability.

“We are introducing this Z benefit package, which is an improved, rationalized and relevant benefit for children with disabilities mainly to prevent the catastrophic spending of the poor and marginalized who are enrolled in the National Health Insurance Program while ensuring quality healthcare services,” Dr. Celestina Ma. Jude de la Serna, officer-in-charge PhilHealth president and Chief Executive Officer, said.

PhilHealth Circular No. 2017-0029 specifies the services that will be provided under the benefit package, including assessment and planning by a medical specialist and by allied health professionals such as occupational, physical and speech therapists using applicable standardized tests such as rehabilitation therapy.

The benefit package ranges from P3,626 to P5,276.

Initially, tertiary government health care institutions (HCIs) shall be engaged to provide these sets of services to children with developmental disabilities.

Other capable government and private HCIs will eventually be contracted to expand the benefit utilization.

“We are calling on our accredited HCIs that are capable of providing these mandatory services to children with disabilities to be our contracted facilities so that we can extend this package to as many children in need as possible,” de la Serna said.

Implementation of the benefit package by the contracted HCIs shall be monitored according to existing performance assessment systems.