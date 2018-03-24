PhilHealth urges use of e-Claims

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Thursday called on its accredited health care institutions (HCIs) to shift to electronic claims (e-Claims) to facilitate claims processing and improve data integrity.

PhilHealth Circular ‎2017-0030 published on January 9, 2018, defines e-Claims as “an interconnected modular information system for claim reimbursement transactions.”

It starts from the time a patient expresses intent to avail of PhilHealth benefits at accredited HCIs and ends when the claim is paid.

“Our partner-HCIs can actually benefit from using the e-Claims since they can readily check on the member’s eligibility to avail themselves of the benefits, submit their claims electronically or online, and even track their claim status,” medical doctor Celestina Ma. Jude de la Serna, PhilHealth officer-in-charge president and chief executive officer, said.

She added that through the e-Claims, HCIs are assured of efficiency in recording, transmitting, and processing of their claim documents, while saving up on physical space to store the voluminous documents.

“More importantly, the HCIs can also benefit from data integrity using data systems provided for in their own Hospital Information Systems [HIS] or through Electronic Medical Records [EMR]. We expect that by this time, our HCIs are fully compliant to e-Claims, and all submitted new claims are in electronic form already,” de la Serna said.

While PhilHealth first introduced the e-Claims approach in 2012, it granted HCIs enough time to prepare for the transition to e-Claims, which became mandatory on January 1, 2018.

Facilities are expected to have their respective Transition Plans], listing activities compulsory under e-Claims requirements. Once satisfied, the TPs must be submitted to PhilHealth regional offices for information and monitoring.

To successfully implement the e-Claims, HCIs may engage with Health Information Technology Providers, or use their existing HIS, EMR or outsourced solutions software or products that are capable of direct data transmission to PhilHealth, so long as these software solutions are certified by PhilHealth.

