Philippine Air Force sweeps Summer Grand Slam titles

Philippine Air Force lived up to the hype and retained the men’s Open crown with a 3-1 victory over Philippine Army in the Cebuana Lhuillier-ASAPHIL Summer Grand Slam XI National Open Fast Pitch Softball Championships in Cabuyao City, Laguna on Sunday.

The Air Force batters capped their romp as they edged the Polytechnic University of the Philippines side, 1-0, in the finals of the men’s Club division of the week-long event which drew 46 of the country’s leading softball teams.

The women’s Philippine Youth team also shared the spotlight as it toppled powerhouse Adamson, 3-2, in a victory that augured well for the national squad’s buildup for various international competitions. Adamson was a replacement team for finalist University of the East.

“Congratulations to the Philippine Air Force teams and the women’s Phl Youth squad for winning this year’s Summer Grand Slam. Throughout this season, they have proven their excellent teamwork and exceptional skills in playing softball, making them truly deserving of the crowns,” said ASAPHIL and Cebuana Lhuillier president Jean Henri Lhuillier, who also lauded the other teams that took part.

Air Force also hauled in majority of the individual awards with Christian Galledo bagging the Most Stolen Bases honors, Leo Barredo capturing the MVP in the men’s Open, Michael Pagkaliwagan claiming the Best Slugger award, Christian Paul de Leon capturing the Best Hitter plum and EJ Sarmiento nailing the MVP in the men’s Club category.

Florante Acuna of Jk.com Zamboanga took the Best Pitcher award, while Saxon Omandac of the Philippine Army snatched the Most RBIs award.

Jk.com Zamboanga placed third in the men’s Open with Cebu City finishing fourth while Rizal Technological University came in third in the men’s Club side with San Rafael, Bulacan ending up fourth.

Sta. Maria, Bulacan and Adamson placed third and fourth, respectively, in the women’s category.