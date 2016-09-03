Philippine Airlines supports HERO Foundation

National flag carrier Philippine Airlines supports Help Educate and Rear Orphans (HERO) Foundation in its mission to provide educational assistance to children or dependent siblings of fallen Filipino soldiers.

In line with its philosophy “The Heart of the Filipino,” PAL, through its CSR arm PAL Foundation, is sponsoring various projects of the HERO Foundation that promotes the welfare of the children-beneficiaries across the country.

The HERO Foundation is a non-stock, non-profit organization that provides educational assistance to children or dependent siblings of Filipino soldiers killed in action or totally incapacitated while in line of duty. The organization has been supporting our heroes’ children through educational benefits since 1988.

Under the partnership, PAL will be the official carrier of the HERO Foundation staff to various humanitarian trips in the provinces to conduct meetings with beneficiaries and information drives to the public in order to let everyone know the noble intentions of the HERO program.

“This partnership with the HERO Foundation is PAL’s way of showing ‘the Heart of the Filipino,’ our compassion and genuine care to the children and siblings of our fallen soldiers,” said PAL President and COO Mr. Jaime Bautista.

HERO Foundation Director for Marketing and Resource Mobilization Michelle Chan said that they are very thankful for this generous support of PAL.

“The message you are sending to our orphans and the families of the fallen soldiers is that ‘You Care’ and that is what matters the most. With this tie-up, we sincerely hope it will touch the Hearts of the Filipino, as well as PAL’s loyal flyers, to be ‘heroes’ to our heroes’ children, as well,” Chan shared.

To help spread their advocacy, promotional videos of the HERO Foundation will be played in all PAL Mabuhay lounges and ticket offices.