Philippine Amateur Open starts Jan 4

The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) will kickoff the new year with the holding of the 2018 Philippine Amateur Open Golf Championship (Stroke play) from January 4 to 7 at the Couples course of Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

The championship is a 72-hole stroke play for men and women golfers. It will be played in accordance with the Rules of Golf as approved the R&A Rules Limited.

The tournament is open to amateur golfers with certified handicap index of 8.0 below and 10.0 below for women.

Entry fee for local participants is P3,500 and P4,500 for foreign players.

Cut-off will be the Top 50 for men and Top 30 for women after two rounds of play.

The champion, runner-up and third placer in each division will be awarded with trophies.

For inquiries and registration, contact NGAP at 706-5962 or Riviera Golf Club at 8889089.

The tournament is supported by PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.