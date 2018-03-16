Philippine Army earns international recognition

The Philippine Army is among the “best organizations” that has been inducted into the Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for executing its transformation roadmap.

Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva, Army spokesman, said Army chief Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista received the award during Palladium’s impact summit held in London recently.

It was conferred by Robert Kaplan, emeritus professor at the Harvard Business School and co-creator of the balanced scorecard.

“The recognition was given after the Army successfully passed the on-site evaluation process,” Villanueva added.

The Philippine Army, according to Villanueva, has been implementing its transformation roadmap as its strategy since 2010 using Kaplan and Norton’s strategy management system and its local adaptation called “Performance Government System.”

The roadmap is an 18-year transformation and governance program, which aims to transform the Army into a “credible, reliable, responsive, more capable and more professional” force.

The Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for executing strategy is a body that recognizes organizations that have “successfully” executed their strategies and achieved “breakthrough” results using a strategy management system.

“More than the award is the proof that we have a functioning and world-class strategy,” Bautista said in his acceptance speech, which was provided by Villanueva to reporters in Manila.