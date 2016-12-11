PHILIPPINE ARMY RESHUFFLES OFFICERS

THE Philippine Army has designated new chiefs in the offices of logistics and plans and programs and the new secretary of the Army general staff, an Army official announced on Sunday.

According to Col. Benjamin Hao, Army spokesman, Col. Glenn Cruz has been named Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics (G4), replacing Col. Pio Diñoso 3rd, who was designated as new commander of the 301st Infantry Brigade based in the Western Visayas.

Cruz was the former deputy and executive officer of the Army logistics office prior to his new position.

Col. Roberto Capulong was appointed as the new Army Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs (G5), replacing Col. Cornelio Valencia, who was moved up to the Armed Forces of the Philippines General Headquarters as the new Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs or AJ5.

Capulong was the former secretary of the Army General Staff and was replaced by Lt. Col. Arvin Lagamon, a recently earned a master’s degree in National Security Administration at the National Defense College of the Philippines.

FERNAN MARASIGAN