Philippine Blu Girls repeat over Canadians

The Philippine Blu Girls snapped out of a three-game skid and proved its worth again against world No. 3 Canada again, hacking out a 6-3 victory in the Canada Cup International Softball Championship playoffs in Surrey, Canada on Saturday.

Kailee Cuico and Hailey Decker took charge in the first two innings which the Blu Girls dominated to set the tone for the win, virtually duplicating the world No. 17’s 6-2 romp over the host team in the early going of the event.

Cuico belted a three-run homer in the opening frame to give the Blu Girls a hot start then Decker followed it up with a two-run double in the next.

Cuico stretched the lead to six runs with her RBI single in the fifth.

The Canadians averted a shutout by scoring one in the sixth and added one more run in the seventh.

The Filipinas thus broke a three-game slide while ousting the stunned Canadians, who settled for eighth place.

The Philippines faces Puerto Rico next, seeking to avenge their 6-8 setback to have the right to play one more game in the tournament.