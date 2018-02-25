Philippine culture, design excellence merge at 67th Manila FAME

Once again, Manila FAME – the country’s premier lifestyle and design trade event – stands as a collective of creative enterprises. The 67th edition, slated on April 19 to 21 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, is set to a curated show built upon the intertwine of Philippine culture, design excellence, and export promotions.

Versatile artisanal products attuned for the modern setting from the country’s top home, fashion, holiday, and gifts designers and manufacturers take the centerstage in this event organized by Center for International Trade Exhibitions and Missions (CITEM).

More than 1,200 products were launched during the October 2017 show and CITEM aims to increase the number of new products in the April edition through multiple product development programs.

“CITEM seeks to further elevate the marketability of local crafts to cement the Philippines as a premier sourcing destination for lifestyle and design products,” CITEM deputy executive director Ma. Lourdes Mediran said.

“Working together with some of the country’s best designers and other government agencies, we provide support to our micro, small, and medium enterprises [MSMEs] to stand in the international market through incorporating local traditional materials and techniques with contemporary design aesthetics,” she added.

A number of show features from the 66th edition will return, including the highly praised Design Commune: Patterns and Palettes and the GREAT Women Project 2.

Showcasing contemporary furniture, home decors, and fashion pieces, the Artisans Village, meanwhile, has stood as a platform for MSMEs to introduce their products to global audiences.

Manila Wear, on the other hand, will collocate the Philippines top and most promising designers. The special setting aims to promote the country as an advocate of individualized and personal style of fashion.

Multi-awarded and internationally acclaimed designer Tony Gonzales will serve as the creative director for Manila FAME and lead for its product development programs.

“Through these program, we look to nurture and further hone the crafts of our design talents. We want to support the sustainability of our grassroot communities and push forward the design imprint of our country,” said Mediran.