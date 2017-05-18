Philippine GDP growth slows to 6.4% in Q1

Philippine economic growth lost some steam from last year and grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2017 on slower government spending, while the impact of election spending dissipated further.

In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product (GDP) moderated from 6.9 percent a year earlier and from 6.6-percent in the final quarter of 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday.

The latest three-month growth rate is in line with the government’s 6.5 to 7.5 percent target range for full-year 2017, but stands at the lower end of the 6.4 percent to 7.2 percent forecast range by private analysts polled by The Manila Times.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO