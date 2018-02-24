Saturday, February 24, 2018
    Philippine Golf Tournament begins March 1

    Sports

    The PhilDev Foundation will host its inaugural Philippine Golf Tournament on March 1 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas.

    The competition is open to all golf enthusiasts with entry fee of P5,000 per player.

    (Left to right) G-Men Golf Club vice president Gerry Kagaoan, treasurer Charlie Tañega, president Gen. Emiliano Templo, founding chairman and former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos, secretary Ysmael Bergado, auditor Melito Salazar, and board of trustee member Sonny Razon. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

    The amount is inclusive of green fee, use of golf cart, lunch during the awarding ceremonies, raffle entry and giveaways.

    On-course registration starts at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off begins at 7 a.m.


    Proceeds of the tournament will support PhilDev’s charitable programs.

    PhilDev, a non-profit organization, is on a mission to eradicate poverty in the country by initiating long term economic growth through education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

    The tournament is backed by Mercedes-Benz and Pascual Total Health Inc.

    To reserve slots, email chips@phildev.org.

