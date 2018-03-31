Philippine Junior Amateur Open unfolds April 3

The 2018 Philippine Junior Amateur Open Golf Championship will be held from April 3 to 6 at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Registration is until April 3 for the 72-hole stroke play open to boys and girls 17 years old and below.

Male players must have a certified handicap index of 8-below and 10-below for female players.

The competition will feature a special division for players 18-years and above and for 12-years and below.

The top 40 male and 20 female golfers will advance to the third round of competition.

For details, visit www.ngaponline.net