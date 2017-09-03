Philippine Marines chief appointed new Nolcom commander

Philippine Marine Corps commandant Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat is the next commander of the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom).

Salamat replaces Lt. Gen. Romeo Tanalgo, who is set to retire from military service.

Nolcom is responsible for securing Philippine territories in Northern Luzon, including disputed waters in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea).

Salamat is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sandiwa” Class of 1985 and a batchmate of newly-installed Southern Luzon Command Maj. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. and military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr.

Padilla was recently appointed as the new deputy chief of staff for plans (J5) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Tanalgo and AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año belong to PMA “Matikas” Class of 1983.

Año is set to retire on October 26.

He will preside at the change of command today at Camp Servillano Aquino in Tarlac City, the main headquarters of Nolcom.

During Tanalgo’s stint as Nolcom chief, the command initiated the underwater raising of a fibreglass Philippine flag at the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise) in the South China Sea on June 12, Independence Day.

DEMPSEY REYES