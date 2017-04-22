Philippine masters feted in pop-up gallery

Acollaboration between Artistree Gallery and Shangri-La Plaza spotlights a showcase of Philippine art at its finest via a pop-up gallery at the mall’s Main Wing Hallway until May.

Opening strong with an impressive presentation of a few of the masters, including Juvenal Sansó, Federico Aguilar Alcuaz, Aracelli Dans, and New York-based Isabel Diaz, the “Shang and Artistree Art Festival” culls the works of some of the country’s renowned and emerging artists.

The Festival is in line with Shangri-La Plaza’s thrust to support and drive more appreciation for arts and culture. Through the note-worthy pieces, all carefully selected by Artistree and spearheaded by its owner Vic Salta, mall guests are given the opportunity to view remarkable pieces done by acclaimed artists.

Moreover, mall guests can look forward to seeing masterpieces by Impy Pilapil, watercolor portrait artist Onib Olmedo, prestigious New York Pastel Competition gold medallist Mario Panis (Bagobo Series), four-time Metrobank Art Petron Grand Prize Winner Parker Encisa, Caloy Gabuco, Romulo Olazo, and Romulo Galicano.