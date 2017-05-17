Thursday, May 18, 2017
    THE PHILIPPINE MODEL CITIES JUDGES

    DISTINGUISHED panel of judges were chosen by The Manila Times to pick the first Philippine Model Cities program.

    Atty. Eleanor Roque (left) was joined by Marife Zamora (center), chairperson of Convergys Philippines and Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wilcon Builders Depot. Arch. Felino Palafox, one of the forum keynote speakers, serves as co-chairman of the panel.

    Atty. Eleanor Roque, who also served as chairperson of the panel of judges who evaluated the participating cities, gave a brief background and overview of the program before the awarding started.

    The co-chair of the panel, is Arch. Felino Palafox Jr., one of the keynote speakers.

    She was joined onstage by Marife Zamora, chairperson of Convergys Philippines and Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wilcon Builders Depot.

