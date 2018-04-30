Philippine motoring, three decades ago

First of four parts

Thirty years ago, flying into Manila would have had you wondering what happened to all the streetlights. Remember that 1988 was year zero plus one for the moribund and debt-ridden economy following the 1986 People Power revolt. The government was set to throw a massive street party on EDSA that year but the reality was that much of the country’s infrastructure was crumbling. The peso was weak and so were exports and talented professionals were flocking to opportunities abroad. For those who stayed, Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever” were apropos.

Filipinos are a hardy bunch, however, and getting things done even with a dearth of resources was never impossible. Gasoline (not unleaded) was available from the big and only three — Shell, Petron and Caltex. The roads were there and vacations/fun destinations were not lacking. Despite a severely curtailed menu, new cars could be had for the right price. There was also a growing market for used cars and massive arrivals of surplus parts kept the nation mobile.

Thirty years ago, the road mending and road furniture we take for granted nowadays were few and far between. Patching then was a quick and crude shovel or two of asphalted aggregate and, if time permitted, a single pass by a road roller. Guess the result and lifespan under this kind of road maintenance.

The government’s ready excuse was that the former administration’s mismanagement and “massive corruption” had led to road maintenance funds drying up. Threats of a debt repudiation meant that foreign money was not forthcoming, and so fanatically against corruption was the government then that the Public Works minister proudly proclaimed that his department had not only made savings but was also graft- and corruption-free because he had refused to spend money on maintenance and new-build road contracts. The low point for many of us who drove daily to Makati was when Buendia became a pockmarked lunar surface. It figured that if they wouldn’t even repair the road, you could also forget about signs and road markings. The situation was a far cry from today when even third class roads have smooth asphalt overlays, guard rails, chevrons on curves, thermoplastic road markings and edging, cats’ eye reflectors and Vienna convention road signs.

In 1988, roadside illumination was making a worldwide shift from blue tint high-energy consumption mercury vapor lamps to orange low-pressure sodium lighting. With the Philippines too poor to even maintain basic road lighting, a few select roads were still chosen for sodium lighting and future builds were planned for their installation. The poor overall state of night-time visibility, however, led car owners to install aftermarket driving and fog lamps with H1 halogen bulbs made by Cibie, Marchal, Bosch, Hella and Lucas. Some car owners chose to convert their cars’ headlamps to H4 halogens and to upgrade the standard 60/55W H4 halogen bulbs to 100/95 watts. But as in all things local, some of these rallye-inspired auxiliary headlights were not properly focused, leading to glaring danger for oncoming traffic. The government then introduced a law prohibiting their use and installation except in fog-prone areas. Confiscation was to be expected if you were caught by the highway patrol. Lawmakers, curiously, didn’t notice the other lamp fad, the auxiliary red rear fog light. Nowadays, one need not worry as headlights have become “smart” and fog/driving lamps are now standard.

The roads of 1988

Imagine an EDSA without flyovers, U-turn slots, the MRT-3 or LRT-1, computer-coordinated traffic lights, motorcycle lanes, steel footbridges, wheelchair ramps and yellow lanes, with only the Magallanes interchange and the Aurora and Shaw underpasses as the major intersections without traffic lights. Imagine broad grassy medians that turned beige during summers, complete with faux brick retaining walls, bouganvillas and patchy lampposts. Monumento in Caloocan City up to the Balintawak cloverleaf section was mainly a 3×3 carriageway with a service road. There were also left turn slots and crossings with occasional police or traffic aide presence. From the cloverleaf, besides left turn slots to minor roads, you would encounter at-grade intersections with cable-hung four-faced traffic lights at Roosevelt-Munoz, Bansalangin, North-West Ave., Quezon Ave., Timog-East Ave., Kamuning, New York-Cubao, P. Tuazon, Santolan, White Plains Ave., Ortigas Ave., J. Vargas, Pioneer, Buendia, Ayala, Arnaiz-Pasay Rd., Tramo, Taft, Harrison until you reached Roxas Blvd. Also, most parts of EDSA except in front of Philamlife Homes had the standard 3×3 carriageway with service road. The service road islands were in the process of being eliminated to add today’s lanes four and five. There wasn’t much traffic yet on Ortigas because SM Mega Mall was still to be built and Robinson’s Galleria was a “BF” steel skeleton. There was already an MMC (Metro Manila Commission) truck ban in the day but this was mainly to preserve EDSA’s crumbling concrete. EDSA and what was left of the expressways were clear for Vmax runs after midnight, inebriated or otherwise.

There were a few spots on EDSA where concrete blocking was being tried out but generally the cracks were just sealed with seams of molten tar. The Alabang-Zapote road was also severely cracked by then. Quezon Ave., meanwhile, usually had a well-maintained asphalt overlay to go with its Japanese donated traffic signaling system. C-5 only existed as a dotted line in maps and in some sections was just a mere service stop to the big factories in the vicinity of Valle Verde. Traffic going to Katipunan on White Plains Ave. was so sparse at night that drag races were being held. Original plans to make Marcos Highway, paved as dual carriageway up close to Sumulong Highway, as the East Luzon Expressway to Infanta Quezon had to be shelved with the bankruptcy of the PNCC, the sole franchise holder of all national toll expressways. Just imagine: If Marcos Highway had become a limited access expressway, we wouldn’t have the crowded development on the Marikina river flood plain that led to disastrous floods, like that from typhoon “Ondoy”, in the later years.

The overwhelming King of the Road in the Greater Manila Area was the jeepney. By 1988, these were being powered by the second wave of Japanese surplus 4-cylinder diesel engines, mostly Isuzu, that were replacing aging gasoline and ancient Mercedes Benz diesel engines. The state bus monopoly, Metro Manila Transit Corp. and its sub-franchise private bus consortia for other sectors of the GMA, was also failing, idling its many Leyland double-deckers, Hino air-conditioned “Love Bus” and Superior Coach built buses on Volvo, FIAT-IVECO, Mercedes and Ford chassis. With the bus shortage causing record commuter queues, the government imported a few Chinese-made units that promptly conked out in a few months. The transport shortage forced the LTFRB to issue temporary franchises to provincial operators using locally made mini-buses built on surplus Isuzu Elfs. Colorum buses also abounded, leading to the cut-throat competition, overloaded units and aggressive driving that is now endemic among public utility drivers. At that time, only the LRT-1 was operational and it was competing with surface transport PUJs that plied the Monumento-Baclaran route.

There was no alphabet soup of expressways (today we have NAIAx, SCTEx, STAR, TPLEx) and one had to content oneself with just the North Luzon Tollway (Balintawak to Sta. Inez) and the South Luzon Tollway (Quirino Ave. to Calamba), both PNCC-operated and poorly maintained. There was no road illumination, SOS telephones (no mobile phone networks yet too), patrols, rescue services, accredited towing trucks or fuel station forecourts. E-PASS was not even an idea. No LIDAR speed radar too. The PNCC was also subject to numerous lawsuits and restraining orders from civic action groups, newly empowered by People Power, that were seeking to bar the company from charging tolls. It was a see-saw battle and tollway driving turned for the worse –every time a court order ejected PNCC security and toll clerks, guard rails and signs were stolen, motorcycles and tricycles drove in, property owners adjacent to the right of way made their own vehicle exits by stealing fences and livestock was tethered to whatever few signs were left standing. Even the newish asphalt lane three near the median between Balintawak and Maysan was so badly pockmarked that you would risk a bent rim and burst tire if you drove on it. To add insult to injury, the Dau PX shopping lobby, complaining about the loss of business ever since the Sta. Inez toll plaza became the northernmost point of NLEx in 1981, demanded a new exit be built for Dau. Working through the relatives of President Cory Aquino, the group got its wish in the form of a traffic light junction that used phased-out Japanese-donated traffic signal masts from Quezon Ave. At least they scored a first, an expressway with a traffic signal light. As they say, you get what you pay for. Up to 2004, the Balintawak to Sta. Inez toll was pegged at P24.50. Also, the frequent lurches into insolvency of the Philippine Estate Authority threatened to turn the reclaimed causeway for the projected Coastal Expressway on Manila Bay into an ugly flood-prone mound, ruining the bayside view of many seaside villages from Baclaran to Kabihasnan, Paranaque. It would take another 11 years before the Manila-Cavite Expressway opened to traffic.

To be continued

Tito F. HERMOSO is Autoindustriya’s INSIDE MAN

