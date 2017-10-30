Philippine Navy contingent from Marawi given heroes’ welcome in Manila

A CONTINGENT composed of more than 500 personnel of the Philippine Navy who fought the Islamic State-linked Maute group in Marawi City for five months arrived in Manila to a heroes’ welcome on Monday.

Advertisements

Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado, the Philippine Navy flag-officer-in-command, welcomed the contingent, composed of marines, sailors, seals, aviators, intelligence and civil military operatives.

The navy troopers were aboard the BRP Tarlac (LD601) from Iligan City.

A boodlefight was prepared by the Philippine Navy for the contingent inside the BRP Tarlac.

The arrival was followed by a motorcade that passed through Pier 13, South Harbor, Manila to the Marine Base Rudiardo Brown in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. DEMPSEY REYES