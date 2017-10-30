Monday, October 30, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Philippine Navy contingent from Marawi given heroes’ welcome in Manila

    Philippine Navy contingent from Marawi given heroes’ welcome in Manila

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    A Marine is welcomed by his family at Pier 15 South Harbor in Manila as he comes home from Marawi City where he fought the IS-insipred Maute terrorist group. RUSSELL PALMA 

    A CONTINGENT composed of more than 500 personnel of the Philippine Navy who fought the Islamic State-linked Maute group in Marawi City for five months arrived in Manila to a heroes’ welcome on Monday.

    Advertisements

    Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado, the Philippine Navy flag-officer-in-command, welcomed the contingent, composed of marines, sailors, seals, aviators, intelligence and civil military operatives.

    The navy troopers were aboard the BRP Tarlac (LD601) from Iligan City.

    A boodlefight was prepared by the Philippine Navy for the contingent inside the BRP Tarlac.

    The arrival was followed by a motorcade that passed through Pier 13, South Harbor, Manila to the Marine Base Rudiardo Brown in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. DEMPSEY REYES

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.