Philippine politics – stranger than friction

SOCIAL media was flooded with “Free Marawi” during the start of the siege. Now we see “Rebuild Marawi” all over the place. Just days after PRRD declared the war was over, we now hear distracting pontifical voices on how to do it.

The “Darth Vaders” of the now obsolete yellow empire have launched spaceships to prematurely launch missiles to nitpick on the steps being planned by the administration to rebuild the once mighty peaceful city.

They belatedly saluted the soldiers but that 73-year-old “Luke” from Davao was never congratulated for his choice to press the button of his light saber to wipe out the security termites.

None of them ever visited the area religiously during the conflict. One or two tried but only revealed their addiction for photo opportunities.

I have to ask myself where were they during the Yolanda tragedy. They were strangely muted when these things happened during the relief operations last 2015 as the routine went like this:

1. Never start until the party ticket is complete.

2. Make sure the overall visuals are color-coded.

3. Rehearse the ‘hakot’ crowd to be jubilant and eager to shake hands with the officials.

4. Pick three or four victims that will give ‘shrieking’ soundbites of gratitude meant for interviews.

5. Never mind if the victims are hungry and soaked in floodwaters to achieve a more dramatic and realistic effect.

6. Don’t start distribution of relief goods until the media covering the event is complete.

7. See to it that the main giver will look very popular with the crowd.

8. Pre-check party allegiance and cancel trips to areas that are not vote-rich.

Lest we forget the unaccounted foreign donations and the rotten goods that were discovered buried to conceal negligence and flawed political maneuvers at the expense of the victims.

I am not surprised if future messages from Sen.AntonioTrillanes4th will be like this:”My baseless opinion is on its way. Should you wish to listen or see them earlier, please search our paid trolls. This is a system-generated accusation. Do not reply. Please disregard this message if you have already made your biased opinion against me and my minions.”

While we are supporting an independent foreign policy, some nations under the European Union normally have separate foreign policies – one for the rich countries and another for the poor ones. Body language is very visible especially when setting conditions before giving that much-needed aid.

I dislike the US Embassy policy of keeping the money of those visa applicants that were denied entry. This is the kind of policy that gives our “brothers” the image of being unfair; a lot of “first world” countries are given visa-free status. They need the money? Their operational expenses are sufficiently and officially budgeted by the State Department. One can easily compute $160 charged to an average of 700-1,000 applicants daily. Thank you, “Big Brother,” for being so kind and generous.

President Duterte declares November 13-15 special non-working days for NCR, Pampanga, and Bulacan to give way to the Asean Summit. Classes are suspended on November 16th and 17th.

-We dare Piston to show their wares during this period of “Talagang Walang Pasada.”

Glad to hear that Fejodap and Pasang Masda fully understand the program of PUJ conversion. Sad to note that Piston sees it only as a “phase-out.” A polluted internal combustion-motoring thought.

Xi Jinping cleared the air as to his extended leadership in the next five years.Now, Chinese citizens are waiting for cleaner air to breathe.

My heart sinks whenever I stumble into websites of celebrities who have a house with 200 to 300 rooms, a personal 747 jumbo jet seating only four to five passengers, gold-plated faucets, a huge garage with Bentleys, Lambos, Ferraris, and Maseratis, closets of hundreds of signature clothes, having Chilean bass and Belugas washed down with decades-old sparklings, and with yachts built like floating cities.

On the other hand, we see a family feasting on cup noodles, sharing galunggong and wearing ‘ukay,’ have to stay under the sun the whole day selling anything just to survive a day with a little something in their tummies… I feel this lump in my throat and can’t help but look up to the sky and ask “why?”

On satire: Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook offer us all the chance to be satirists from the comfort of our phones. A satirical comment is the price of leadership in a free nation mainly because we were all given the gift of laughter to nurse our political wounds.

Only here in the Philippines these things can happen:

If there’s an emergency and you go to the nearest police station, you have to provide a gas allowance to pursue the suspects.

If the one who died is poor, church’s lights are off while if someone rich died, all lights are on.

If an intoxicated driver is apprehended, he is the one agitated and the one who lectures the arresting traffic cop.

To celebrate fiestas, hosts borrow money to please their guests with sumptuous meals and drinks. Aside from forcefully inviting them to the buffet table again, they even pack extra food for them to take home.

It is customary to have 12 pairs of principal sponsors during weddings.

It is a must to blow the eardrums of the neighbors during karaoke sessions and fearlessly try to sing Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston selections.

It is customary to laugh at anybody when they stumble or trip.

Only here do motorists look at traffic lights only in one color – green.

When a firetruck or ambulance is heard with wailing sirens, time to follow them to insure getting ahead of everybody.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.