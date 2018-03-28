Philippine Realty TV turns 10

Ten years as a show on television is a long time and that is exactly the milestone that Philippine Realty TV has just reached and at 10, the show just gets better with a lot of new things in store for its followers.

The biggest change at this point is its transfer, from ANC to CNN when it resumes by the third quarter of the year—something that will give the popular series a wider audience, according to John Aguilar, creator and executive producer of PRTV.

This is just the first of the new things that await followers of the show, which has been serving as the voice of the real estate industry for the past decade. The producers are also introducing a new segment, Project : Renovation meant to apply all the show’s previous episodes into a full renovation of a three decade-old but high end family house.

Former host Anthony Pangilinan also returns to the show this season. He will be cohosting with Issa Litton to complement the duo of RJ Ledesma and Tessa Prieto Valdes. Valdes and Ledesma have been described as the ideal hosting tandem because Valdes is an interior designer while Ledesma is an honest-to-goodness real estate developer involved in the family’s business for a long time. For his part, Pangilinan is an architect, while Litton is a veteran lifestyle events host.

This, plus the fact that the show collaborates with the country’s top and emerging developers and suppliers showcase the very best of what Philippine real estate has to offer. It also provides the necessary information viewers may need if they’re planning to buy/build/invest in their own dream homes.

In the past the show has made history with its reality building series where Aguilar builds concept homes from the ground up. Among the projects under its belt are the pioneering reality series Project : First Home, the environmentally sustainable Project: Green Home and the flood and climate adaptive Project: Smart Home. This season it will unvei its newest, Project : Renovation, which continues the trendsetting series.

Aside from partnering with some of the country’s top construction and interior suppliers, the show will also integrate the latest building systems and technologies that are now available in the Philippine market.

“ I believe that the project’s principal architect Paul Pena is the perfect guy to handle Project:Renovation, he is young and full of ideas and he has conceptualized a modern tropical resort design for this project aiming to to create a modern oasis (by) making use of the original building’s existing structures, at the same time expanding the current footprint and create new spaces within the house to suit the future occupants’ needs and lifestyle,” Aguilar expounds.

He believes the show’s direction is perfectly aligned with the current administration’s plans to usher in a golden age of infrastructure as well as the industry’s growing office and commercial sector.”

“We want to bring more of these developments to the fore through documentaries and reality type stories. Now, more than ever, the public and the industry’s stakeholders are looking to follow these new projects as they are being built. We will continue to be here to document and participate in the building of this nation as we have done the past decade,” Aguilar concludes.

LITO CINCO