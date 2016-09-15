Philippine Rugby’s 7s domestic season opens Saturday

The Philippine Rugby Football Union, in collaboration with its title sponsor, JML Philippines, will kick off the 2016 JML 7s League on Saturday 11 a.m. at Southern Plains field, Canlubang.

Since the return of Rugby 7s to the 2016 Olympic Games, the JML 7s League gives local Philippine rugby teams the opportunity to play Rugby 7s as it continues to grow throughout the Philippines and Asia.

The JML 7s League will see 23 local teams, compete amongst four divisions across seven rounds of competition. The tournament will be played at Southern Plains and Circuit Makati each weekend including a grand final in each division. The local favorites in the Cup division are the Alabang Eagles, who are looking to make it a 2016 clean sweep after winning the JML 10s and SPI 15s earlier this year. The Clark Jets, who are the current Philippine National Games Champions, will also be expected to be a top favorite after their successful 2016 Davao 10s campaign also reaching the semi-finals at the 2016 Fatboy 10s last weekend. The largest number of teams will be participating in the Bowl Division, with eight teams looking to battle it out over the seven rounds. The Women’s division will see Alabang, CBRE Makati, Quezon City Polytechnic Univesity and Miriam College entering the series.

“It was brilliant to see rugby return to the Olympics this year in Rio and to see Japan represent Asia so well. It is even better to see so many teams entering in this year’s JML 7s League and to see that the sport is developing at a fast rate here in the Philippines” shares Jovan Masalunga, Head of Development for the Philippine Rugby Football Union.

The Plate competition sees the return of the Makati Chiefs rugby team, being led and coached by Philippine Volcano Justin Villazor Coveney. “I am looking forward to playing with my fellow countrymen on the domestic front, Philippine local rugby is shaping up to get better every year” adds an excited Coveney.