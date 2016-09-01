Philippine Travel Mart begins today

Highlights Boracay anew as top destination

The much-awaited 27th edition of the Philippine Travel Mart opens today with travelers expected to flock to SMX Mall of Asia for amazing deals in and around the country.

Recognized as one of the world’s best islands and among the Philippines’ top destinations, Boracay will continue to be highlighted during the three-day festival, which ends on September 4. A crowd favorite be it among Filipinos and foreign travelers, hotel and airline packages to experience the islands’ white sand beach and happening nightlife.

In an interview with The Manila Times, organizers related that a new player in Boracay’s ever growing tourism and hospitality industry will be featured in the travel mart. This is Coast Boracay, which opened only in May on Station 2.

After only three months of operation, the beach-front property has received excellent reviews, particularly for its central location, the quality of its rooms and amenities, amazing Filipino hospitality, guest services, and a pool area which many described as “Instagram-worthy” for its chic, Miami vibe.

Blue Marina, the sister property of Coast Boracay, will also participate in the travel fair and will be side by side at the exhibit.