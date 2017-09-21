Philippine wushu team scores wins in Asian Junior Wushu meet

The Philippine national wushu team has made its presence felt in the 9th Asian Junior Wushu Championships, winning three gold and three bronze medals on Thursday in Gumi City, South Korea.

Gajo brothers Johnsen and Johnzeth delivered one gold medal each in their respective events in the tournament that drew more than 300 athletes from some 30 countries.

Johnsen claimed the Philippines’ first gold medal when he dominated the boys’ 12-15 changquan taolu category before Johnzeth followed suit after topping the boys’ 14-16 gunshu taolu division.

Mark Lester Galay added another gold medal for the team by ruling the boys’ 8-12 changquan taolu class.

Galay (boys’ 8-12 daoshu taolu) and Johnzeth (boys’ 14-16 daoshu taolu) earlier earned one bronze each in the event sanctioned by the World Wushu Federation.

Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes chipped in one bronze medal in the boys’ 8-12 jianshu taolu.

Three more Filipino bets will be shooting for medals in sparring event.

They are 2016 Batang Pinoy gold medalist Jenifer Kilapio of Davao City, Gideon Padua of Baguio City and Russel Diaz of Iloilo City.

Kilapio will compete in the girls’ 48-kg. while Padua will be seeing action in the boys’ 51-kg. and Diaz guns for medal in the boys’ 48-kg. division.

The Wushu Federation of the Philippines remains optmistic of surpassing the country’s four-gold medal haul in the 8th Asian Junior Wushu Championship held in China two years ago.